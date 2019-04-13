The Imlay City Fire Department is working to make sure residents have working smoke detectors in their homes.
The fire department met on Saturday, April 13 to ensure every mobile home in Imlay City has at least four or possibly five smoke detectors.
They will be placed in each bedroom, outside in the hallway, and in the living room.
The fire department has raised more than $11,000 and purchased or had donated 2,200 smoke detectors.
Firefighters will be knocking on doors on April 27 to ensure residents have working smoke detectors or provide them with additional detectors if needed.
Fire Chief Scott Stone said once firefighters have visited all of the mobile homes, the smoke detectors will be made available to the community at large.
