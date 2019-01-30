The Imlay City Department of Public Works is urging water service residents with a history of freezing to let a small stream of cold water run in a faucet into early next week.
The department said residents on E. First St., Walker St., and Weston St. have a history of freezing.
But even if you do not live on these streets, the department said that you should still take precaution and run your water.
A list will be made to review and adjust water bills for the upcoming quarter according to the Imalay City Police Department Facebook page.
If you have any questions or concerns about your water usage or bill, you can call the city office at 800-724-2135.
Customer can also call Ed Priehs, DPW Superintendent with any questions or concerns at 800-724-8712.
