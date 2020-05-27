There's an immediate need for toiletry items for those impacted by the Midland flooding.
The Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance is asking for donations and they can be dropped him Thursday and Friday.
The following items are needed:
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Soap
- Disposable razors
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
You can drop off items on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the GLBRA at 117 Main Street Suite 3 Freeland, Mi.
