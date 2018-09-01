Two siblings who immigration authorities say are in the U.S. illegally have been charged with murder in the death of a co-worker in Michigan.
Sanilac County Sheriff Garry Biniecki said deputies were first called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 to the 3900 block of Aitken Road in Flynn Township.
The caller said there was blood in the home and his 42-year-old girlfriend, Bricia Flores-Rivera, was missing. When deputies arrived, they said it appeared there was a violent crime within the home. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab processed the scene and a vehicle involved in the incident.
Multiple interpreters were brought to the scene as the those involved in the incident spoke Spanish and very little English, officials said.
Late Saturday evening, the investigation led deputies to southeastern Buel Township where they found the body of the missing woman.
Authorities ruled the woman's death as a homicide after an autopsy early Sunday morning.
Two suspects, 20-year-old Leobardo Torres-Castillo and 33-year-old Francisca Vargas-Castillo, were arrested and arraigned on Monday on open murder and concealing the death of an individual. Their bond was set at $1 million.
The suspects are brother and sister, officials said.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the suspects, and victim, are from Mexico and don't have permission to be in the country.
"We want to reassure the people that this is an isolated incident," Biniecki said. "We have things well in hand and that the community is safe."
A preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
Biniecki confirmed Rivera was an employee at Goma Dairy Farm in Marlette. The Van Den Goor family released the following statement regarding the woman's death. "It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of Bricia, a mother, coworker and friend taken from us.
We extend our sympathies to Bricia's family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
We appreciate the sheriff’s department and the Marlette and surrounding communities for their support as we struggle with this tragedy.
We humbly ask that you continue to respect our privacy and that of her family during this difficult time." The investigation is still ongoing and the sheriff's office wants to remind residents that this is an isolated incident.