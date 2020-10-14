Michigan is at 99 percent completion for the census.
Sounds good, doesn’t it?
But according to Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc, that last 1 percent could equal nearly a 100,000 people. And every person missed is more money not coming to a city, county, or the state.
“Every day that we could potentially count our residents is significant. The City of Saginaw has traditionally been undercounted,” said Kloc.
A fact that takes on more significance after the Supreme Court yesterday cleared the way yesterday to end counting for the 2020 census.
The census also determines how many elected representatives a state gets in Congress.
While the goal is 100 percent competition, the City of Flint is almost there, standing at 99.7 percent.
“But where we’re at right now; we’re happy with where we’re at because we exceeded expectations. So, it’s been going really good,” said City of Flint Census Director Anthony Tanner.
The Supreme Court ruling goes against a lower court’s order to extend the count’s schedule, meaning the census will be on pause by the end of the day tomorrow.
“We have lost upwards of 40,000-or-50,000 residents in the last 40 years. There’s many reasons for that, but bottom line is having every person counted is significant from the point of view of how the federal is distributed,” Kloc told TV5.
In a statement, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist agreed, saying “An incomplete count will have a disproportionate impact on our most vulnerable communities and the institutions that serve them."
If you haven’t been counted yet, Kloc says now, more than ever, is the time to do it.
As of Oct. 13, Midland County's self-response rate was 79.2 percent, Bay County's was 78.3 percent, and Saginaw County's was 74 percent.
