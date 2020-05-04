Impact Saginaw Credit Unions have partnered with Sodexo Magic and First Students to provide food to Saginaw children in need.
“These are unprecedented times for our community and we all need to work together to ensure that the children in our neighborhoods are fed,” said Gerald Hutto, President/CEO of Team One Credit Union and spokesperson for Impact Saginaw. “I am so proud of all the Credit Unions who make up Impact Saginaw, we all saw the need and immediately stepped up to help.”
Impact Saginaw has committed $11,500 to help Soedxo Magic and First Students deliver meals to students in need.
The two organizations have been providing meal deliveries to about 2,000 children.
Impact Saginaw is also coordinating meals to be provided by local restaurants like Maria's Mexican Restaurant, Valerie's Downtown, and Richie Rich's Deli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.