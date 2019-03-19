Some residents in Midland County are having issues with driving because the roads in the area have turned from dirt roads to mudslides.
Sandy Brabaw, resident and owner of Hair Odysses, said that the road condition is making it hard for her and her clients to get to her business.
“The road conditions here have now become impassable,” Brabaw said. “I mean this road is not safe unless you have four-wheel drive to get back here.”
Due to the road conditions, Barbaw said that her clients have been parking at a church over a mile away and shuttling them to their appointments.
“So, I’m having to have them park down there and drive down and bring them here, take them back and it’s really putting a chink in my schedule too,” Barbaw said.
This is a problem that has been going on for a long time, according to Midland County residents.
Residents are concerned that the road conditions are making it hard for mail carriers and even emergency vehicles.
“This has progressively been getting worse, especially the last two years but this is the worst it’s been, and I’ve been here 16 years,” Barbaw said.
Sam Samiguel, Midland County Road Commission Superintendent, said that he understands the residents’ frustrations and that they’re doing their best to get the problem fixed. Samiguel said that they know what will fix the problem, but residents aren’t willing to pay.
“We’re here to help, they just need to be a little patient that’s all,” Samiguel said. “They need that county drain dugout, so we can drain their water from that county drain to get out of there.”
Barbaw said that she hopes that the road will not put her out of business.
“I’ve been losing sleep over it. You know a lot of my clients I hope they don’t just not want to come out here anymore because there’s salons in town that they can go to and easily get to,” Barbaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.