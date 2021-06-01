The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has adopted new rules that require implicit bias training for the licensure of health care professionals in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities to start incorporating the requirement.
“Today’s new training guidelines will help us mitigate the impacts of implicit bias and ensure every patient in Michigan receives the best possible care,” Whitmer said. “These rules will save lives and improve health outcomes for generations of Michiganders, especially those who have been historically and systemically discriminated against. They will make Michigan safer, healthier, and more just.”
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the health disparities highlighted during the pandemic made it clear there is a bias that prevents people from accessing the same care.
“Implicit, unconscious bias exists within each of us, and as public servants we have a duty to understand and address how our biases can impact the lives of others,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said the new rules will help foster “a culture of responsive inclusion that will make state government and the practice of medical professions in Michigan a national model for equality, understanding, and fairness.”
New applicants for licensure will need to complete a minimum of two hours of training, and one hour for renewal each year.
“While technical knowledge and clinical skills should always be held to a high standard, it is equally important that health professionals understand the ways in which they view and interact with the communities they serve,” Orlene Hawks, director of LARA said. “As a result of this new training requirement, we anticipate improvements in the delivery of care, stronger relationships with communities, and ultimately better health outcomes.”
There are currently more than 400,000 health care professionals in Michigan. The new requirement will be effective June 1, 2022, to allow training sponsors to develop courses.
The new requirements are included in sections R 338.7001 - 338.7005 of the Public Health Code – General Rules.
