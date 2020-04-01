Keeping your family safe during the pandemic is the number one priority, but with the coronavirus lasting in the air for hours - and on some surfaces for several days – you may be thinking you’re not doing enough cleaning.
“Routine cleaning once a day, if you’re not going out of a facility and you’re self-isolating as you’re recommended to do, is ideal,” said Karen Hoffman, clinical instructor in the infectious diseases division at the University of North Carolina.
Hoffman said people with a stay-at-home order like in Michigan need to be disinfecting their homes at least once a day.
“So that’s cleaning all high-touch surfaces, doorknobs, computer screens, countertops, bathrooms especially. All those types of surfaces that we know we touch frequently,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said if members of your family are going on essential trips though, you should be doubling that disinfectant routine.
She said your basic sanitizing wipes and disinfectant sprays will suffice, but you should pay attention to how long each item needs to truly sanitize.
“You are going to want to read the manufacturer’s label on them to make sure you’re applying them correctly. For example, if you’re spraying a surface, you shouldn’t immediately wipe it off. You should allow it to dry because as it’s drying, it’s killing,” Hoffman said.
If you run out of wipes and sprays, you can make your own.
“You might also have hydrogen peroxide at home under your sink and if it’s been in a closed container, 3 percent hydrogen peroxide that you really didn’t know what to do with, that makes a great disinfectant. Bleach, five tablespoons or a third of a cup with a gallon of water makes a great solution for disinfecting,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman also explained why it’s important to wash your hands.
“We know that hand hygiene is the number one way we’re preventing this type of transmission and any other type of transmission,” Hoffman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.