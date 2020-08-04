The man serving up to 60 years in prison for marijuana has tested positive for COVID-19.
Michael Thompson was sentenced in 1996 after investigators said he sold three pounds of marijuana to an undercover informant.
The 68-year-old Flint native has served 25-years of his sentence and his attorney Kimberly Corral has been working to get him out of prison since before the pandemic started.
Corral confirmed that Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19.
She said the parole board has done nothing with his case.
We talked to Corral in April, when she said Thompson has multiple factors that make him susceptible to having severe complications with COVID-19.
“Advanced age, he’s diabetic, he’s had other health issues which really render him vulnerable to COVID and there's just no way to protect yourself inside an institution," she said.
Her other concern was that the injustice of Thompson’s conviction can’t be overturned if he doesn’t survive the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.