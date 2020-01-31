The hunt for a man that was improperly released is over after he was apprehended by authorities in Detroit.
Talleon Stephon Brazil, 31, was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Portsmouth, Ohio to face drug-related charges on Jan. 14.
According to MDOC, Ohio authorities released him on bond improperly on Jan. 21.
He was picked up by family members and is believed to be in the Detroit area.
MDOC was notified of the mistake on Thursday by the sheriff’s office.
The team contacted the family and made it clear Brazil needs to turn himself in.
After several days of surveillance and intelligence gathering, Brazil was taken into custody by the MDOC's Absconder Recovery Unit after authorities found him at a home in Detroit.
“We are glad this case came to a quick resolution,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “And we appreciate all the assistance from our law enforcement partners who worked so cohesively to make this happen.”
Brazil is being lodged at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson.
Brazil was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison in Wayne County for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.
He may face additional charges related to his time eluding capture, and still faces drug charges in Ohio.
