Improvements are coming to a Mid-Michigan street thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
A $375,000 grant was awarded to Bay City to improve Marquette Avenue. Marquette Avenue is a truck route that connects ports at the Independence and Liberty bridges to the rest of the city. It’s also the only north-south heavy truck route west of the Saginaw River in the northern part of the city.
Officials said the high volume of commercial traffic has deteriorated the road surface and pavement has reached the end of its useful life. To preserve the road's all-season capabilities, Bay City will mill and overlay Marquette Avenue from Hart Street to Transit Street.
The total cost of construction is $630,304, including $375,000 in Category F funds and $255,304 from Bay City.
MDOT also awarded a $375,000 grant to the City of Marysville in St. Clair County for work there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.