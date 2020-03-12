State Representative Brian Elder says he has secured funding that would provide $200,000 to aid in the construction of a seawall for the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum and the USS Edson.
The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is working to preserve the Edson and combat flooding due to record high water levels in the Saginaw Bay and Saginaw River.
“With this funding, an important cultural enrichment site and source of historical pride will be able to open its doors without worrying about being stranded in the middle of the Saginaw River,” said Elder. “Michiganders come from all corners of our state to visit the USS Edson and attend the museum’s events, not to mention the significance it has to the members of our Bay City community.”
The record high water levels in 2019 led to many operational complications, including reduced hours, annual events being canceled, and drastic reductions in parking availability for visitors.
“Due to the unprecedented high-water levels, this unique naval treasure and tourist attraction is not accessible to visitors at times,” said Michael Kegley, President of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum. “Our community members have worked tirelessly to secure the resources for this project and we’re grateful to have had the support of Rep. Elder and our state along the way.”
The museum has also received a $25,000 grand from Hemlock Semi-Conductor, and private donations as well.
They are still looking to raise money for a seawall on the other side of the property but are awaiting bid numbers to see how much that would cost.
The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum opened its doors in 2013 with the USS Edson moored to serve as a visitor attraction, educational site and memorial to servicemembers.
If you would like to help, you can send all donations to the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum located at 1680 Martin St., Bay City, MI, 48706 or call 989-684-3946.
