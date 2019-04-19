If you have an emergency, you now have an option to text message 9-1-1 in Clare County.
Clare County Central Dispatch announced that you can now emergency text responders from a wireless device.
“We are very excited to launch this service in Clare County,” said 911 Director Marlana Terrian. “Calling and speaking with a dispatcher is still the most effective way of reaching emergency services but that is not always an option.”
Texting to 911 is a critical service that will benefit anyone who is not able to speak due to an emergency such as a home invasion or an abusive partner.
It’s also intended to help those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability. It can also be a benefit to areas where wireless service is limited.
“Please remember to Call when you can; Text when you can’t,” Terrian said.
There are a few things to remember when texting 911.
-Send brief messages without using abbreviations, slang, or emojis.
-Be prepared to communicate your exact location and what type of emergency help is needed.
-Stay with your wireless device and be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.
