The state of Michigan will allow indoor dining at restaurants on Feb. 1 with some requirements.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its latest epidemic on Friday, Jan. 22, including concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums, personal services requiring masks, and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.
MDHHS said restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people at each table.
Outdoor tents with four sides are allowed under these same rules.
Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.
Contact information must also be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes, MDHHS said.
“The pause has worked. The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and hospitals have dramatically reduced cases and we have saved lives. Now, we are confident that starting February 1, restaurants can resume indoor dining with safety measures in place,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan continues to be a national leader in fighting this virus, and we must continue working to keep it that way. One of the most important things Michiganders can do is to make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine when it’s available to you. And as always, mask up and maintain six feet of social distancing. We will end this pandemic together.”
Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow released the following statement:
“We welcome the governor’s decision to reopen restaurant dining on February 1 as good, if overdue news. It is now time for this administration to move aggressively towards a more comprehensive reintegration strategy, which includes prioritizing vaccination for the broader hospitality industry and establishing clear metrics for phased reopening to 100 percent capacity of indoor dining. The hospitality industry and its sizable workforce has suffered far worse than its peers from this pandemic, losing nearly 3,000 restaurants and employing 200,000 fewer workers than a year prior. It also stands to gain the most from a proficient and expedited vaccination schedule, which is why we contend that there is no more important step the governor can take to get Michigan’s economy back on track than restoring public confidence in Michiganders ability to safely dine and travel.”
