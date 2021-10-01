A new waste contractor started rolling out in Flint on Friday.
Priority Waste will be picking up garbage throughout the city, under a three-year contract worth nearly $20 million.
William Bahr talked about how trash pickup used to be in his Flint neighborhood.
"It was always a guessing game every week. We didn't know if it was going to come early in the morning or come out Saturday," Bahr said.
Now things are different. The city hired a new company to clear rubbish.
"Well, they're already doing a better job than the other ones were doing in my opinion because I mean they wouldn't be here until five, six o'clock at night," Bahr said.
A fellow resident, who only wants to be called Jose, agrees with Bahr.
"I think it's wonderful. I'm glad they made a settlement on it and I'm glad to see them," Jose said.
The city had been looking for a new trash removal company to do business with. Ultimately city leaders chose Priority Waste.
Even though they weren't the lowest bidder, the company was deemed the most reliable. For his part, Jose hopes so.
"Especially for the leaves and branches and stuff like that, because we never knew when they were going to come," Jose said.
Officials with Priority Waste said they are glad to be here.
"Excited about getting flint a clean slate, cleaning up debris, trash, recycle, compost," said Paris Douglas, supervisors for Priority Waste. "Now the citizens can know that priority waste is using our name priority as a priority of getting their neighborhoods and everything cleaned up."
That is something that Bahr appreciates.
"Just seeing them do the trash like that, I mean this shows that they care about us still. You know Flint is not forgotten," Bahr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.