News of the coronavirus is causing the demand for face masks to skyrocket.
Health Officer Joel Srasz with the Bay County Health Department said that their purpose is often misconstrued.
The masks stop the spread of germs far better than keeping them out.
"These will not be effective in preventing the virus, but these can be quite useful from spreading the virus," said Strasz.
Not just any face mask will do the job. Strasz said that you need to get ones with a certain number on them to be the most effective.
"95% of the particles are able to be kept out," said Strasz when referring to the N-95, a respirator that helps to protect against a majority of airborne particles.
This respirator requires a person to be properly fit before use.
"You know a person with a full beard is not going to be properly fit tested," said Strasz. "And it really depends, too, on the structure of the face and then the size of the mask and then so on and so forth."
Not only that, but Strasz said these types of masks are already in short supply, and that they aren't available at most medical stores.
Which is why he suggested using a different method in preventing yourself from catching the virus.
"What's really recommended more than having a mask is washing your hands and using the proper hygienic procedures frequently during the day," said Strasz.
