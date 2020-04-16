One of the biggest unknowns amid the pandemic is what will happen come fall.
Millions of college students and graduating seniors are left to wonder whether they will be attending classes on campus or a computer.
“We’re going to follow the leadership of the state. We’re going to follow the leadership of the health organizations, specifically and especially the CDC,” Central Michigan University President Robert Davies said.
The university has postponed all on campus events through June 25. Spring commencements have been scheduled for Aug. 15.
But right now, the notion of all fall semester classes taking place in person is up in the air.
“It could be opening up face to face, it could be delaying a week or two or three. The focus is to keep CMU open and operational. And as we look down that line, one of those is to allow students to continue to pursue their academic aspirations. And that’s where we’ll be creative putting the students first,” Davies said.
Davies wants people to know university administrators will follow the lead of state leaders and health officials. So knowing what will happen this fall is anybody’s guess at this point.
Davies wants students and their families to know they should stick with CMU through the coronavirus crisis.
“We are in an area that is able to support the students both in terms of their health and their safety as well as their academic pursuits,” Davies said.
Davies said students are remaining committed to CMU. He said the number of those who decided to forgo their enrollment to CMU is actually lower than at this point last year.
No matter what the fall semester has in store, Davies said CMU will be ready.
“What I hope for is that we will continue to serve students. We’ll continue to serve their families, continue to serve their communities in very, very positive ways,” Davies said.
Michigan State University said a decision on fall classes has not yet been made.
Saginaw Valley State University said although a definitive plan hasn’t been set, the school will “offer classes in formats that ensure both educational success for our students and the health and safety of our campus community.”
