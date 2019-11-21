Two drivers sustained serious injuries after a semi-truck had a mechanical problem and struck a vehicle.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a report of the crash on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Police said a semi-truck, driven by 38-year-old Mark Noll from Croswell, was northbound on Croswell Road.
As the semi-truck approached the Croswell Road and M-90 intersection, Noll had a mechanical problem, police said.
The Croswell Police Department said he couldn’t stop at the intersection and struck a truck, driven by 33-year-old Joshua Walls from Croswell.
Walls was pinned inside his vehicle and first responders had to use the Jaws of Life to free him.
He was treated at the scene, taken to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron, and then transferred to a metro area hospital for his serious injuries.
Noll was treated at McKenzie Hospital for serious injuries, police said.
The investigation is being handled by the Croswell Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
