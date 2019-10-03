A Mid-Michigan family’s income is caught in two controversies.
The wife’s job is in limbo at A Clean Cigarette because of the vape ban and the husband’s job is at a standstill because he’s on strike with the United Auto Workers.
“It's a lot of stress, just not sure what to do,” said Lori Nauman.
Their world has been flipped upside down.
Lori has spent the last two years in the 'booming' vape business and her husband Frank has worked as a millwright for 20 years at the General Motors plant in Lansing.
As the UAW maintains its nearly three-week strike and the ban on flavored vape products continues, there’s uncertainty in both industries.
This leaves the future a little foggy for the Nauman's.
“I'm not sure what’s going to happen here,” Lori said. “I'm low seniority. So, I could be the next go, I have no idea.”
Frank is currently making 250 dollars a week at the picket lines and she's unsure how much longer she'll even be getting a paycheck.
She says they have no choice other than to move forward, be cautious with their money and hope things get better soon-
“You have a savings but you just kind of tighten up the wallet and try to not to spend because you don’t know how long it's going to last,” Lori said. “You don’t know how long I’m going to be here. I worry about that constantly.”
