Two Saginaw Township schools will have an increased police presence after a threat was circulating on social media.
The Saginaw Township Police Department believes the threat originated from the Sterling Heights area and was edited to include “Heritage” and “WP.” Officers do not believe this is a credible threat toward Saginaw Township Community Schools.
Heritage High School and White Pine Middle School will be open on Dec. 2 with an increased police presence as a precautionary measure and normal security protocols, the school district stated.
Families with any questions can call the central office at 989-797-1800.
