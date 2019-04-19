Ever since the attack at Bishop International Airport in June of 2017, security measures have increased.
Although it happened in 2017, the memories live with people that were there every day.
“We stopped this, it was an attack that was made but it was halted. And so, we’re ever vigilant, we’ve upgraded a lot of systems, and we’re always training,” Transportation Security Manager, Dar Allen said.
Allen said he was there when his friend and co-worker Lt. Jeff Neville was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck by Amor Fthoui.
On April 18th, after a nearly two-year process, a judge sentenced Ftouhi to life in prison.
“I’m elated at the judge’s decision, but it doesn’t stop with him. Unfortunately, there are others that will want to take up his mantle, and those are the men and women that we have to continually be vigilant against,” Allen said.
The issue over weapons being taken into airports is one that TSA continues to address.
“Back in 2008, we had 800 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide. Last year in 2018, more than 4200,” TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell said.
Howell said the number of attempts to bring guns onto aircrafts has increased exponentially in the past decade. He said, fortunately, that isn’t the problem at Bishop International Airport.
“Here in Flint Bishop, not a huge concern. We had two last year, we haven’t had one so far in 2019,” Howell said.
