Independence Bridge in Bay City will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, August 3, for repairs and adjustments to the bridge.
Bay City Bridge Partners and the City of Bay City announced the closure on Tuesday, July 21.
Officials said the improvements will improve the reliability of the bridge.
Local contractor Bierlein Construction will be doing the work. The City of Bay City crews will also perform work to improve the sidewalks, curbs, and roadway joints in spot locations while the bridge is closed to traffic.
Officials said Bay City Bridge Partners will reimburse the City of Bay City for all work performed by the City on the bridge.
The work is expected to last five days.
A detour route will be set up via Liberty Bridge.
