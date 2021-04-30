A new variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Michigan.
The India variant of the virus, also known as B.1.617 has been confirmed in Clinton County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of April 29, there have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases of different variants in Michigan.
