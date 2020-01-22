Do you want a job that allows you to travel?
If so, Indian Trails may be the company for you.
The company is hosting a career fair on Jan. 23 to hire bus drivers.
The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1226 E. Main St. in Owosso.
The company is offering new drivers a sign-on bonus, four to five weeks of paid training - which includes earning a CDL, competitive salary, paid time off within the first year, and a 401(K) with employer contribution.
The career fair will include Indian Trails swag, free snacks and beverages, a tour of an Indian Trails bus, and managers available to answer any questions.
