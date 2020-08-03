Indian Trails will resume most of its daily scheduled bus service on Saturday, August 8.
Reduced connections with Greyhound and Amtrak national transportation networks will also resume.
Officials said routes throughout Michigan going into Chicago, Milwaukee, and Duluth will resume.
“We’re grateful to be resuming this important service in our region,” said Indian Trials President Chad Cushman. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve faced the biggest economic challenge in the 110-year history of our family-owned company. It feels great to bring more employees back to work and watch part of our 74-bus fleet roll off the lots ad back on the road again.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.