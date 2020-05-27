Two digital billboards are greeting drivers heading in and out of Michigan and they’re not going unnoticed.
"There's a message both on the northbound side and southbound side," said Steve Swick, president and owner of Swick Broadcasting Company.
Swick said he and the company put up the signs to get people thinking about Michigan’s stay-at-home order and other coronavirus related policies.
"This is me and my company. I did it just to do it. You know, I see being that we're also in the media business and broadcasting and what have you, and being this close to the proximity to the borders of Michigan, you know, we hear and see all the frustrations of Michiganders that are going through. And you know, it was just a, there was nothing political about it," Swick said.
The one for cars heading toward Michigan asked drivers if they’re sure they want to go to Michigan.
The sign for traffic coming into Indiana welcomes Michiganders to a free to roam state.
"It's just get people thinking and let them, you know, let them know that the great state of Indiana is getting, getting open for business and we welcome them to come down," Swick said.
Swick said no one paid his company to do this.
"I think you have a lot of pent up frustration with our, you know, with, with Michigan residents. And for whatever it's worth, they're certainly taken advantage of it in big numbers to come down here, try to get some sense of normalcy back in their life," Swick said.
The owner of the billboard company and several radio stations said people are already crossing the state line and that the Angola area saw a lot of people from Michigan over the holiday weekend.
“Restaurants were more full, although they're operating at 50% capacity per what the state order is," Swick said.
He’s not sure how long they’ll keep it up and feels the message is getting across.
“Fun to be able to do. Fun to experiment and see the impact that you can actually make," Swick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.