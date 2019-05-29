An Indiana man was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over in northern Michigan.
Michigan State Police Troopers pulled over a man Sunday on M-115 near South 25 Road for failing to signal and suspected registration/insurance violations.
Troopers found the vehicle was not insured and the registration was expired.
Further investigation found suspected meth and prescription drugs on the driver, 23-year-old Micah Bowyer from Elkhart, Indiana, according to troopers.
There was one passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old pregnant woman.
Bowyer was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, troopers said.
He was charged with possession of meth, three counts of possession of narcotics second or subsequence offense and operating without security.
