Authorities say an Indiana man has been electrocuted on a construction site in southwestern Michigan.
Cass County sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Steven Smith of Michigan City died Friday after being electrocuted while working on overhead power lines. Investigators say it was an accident.
Police said Smith was working at an American Electric Power substation that's under construction in Howard Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.