In just one week, recreational marijuana will be legal in Michigan and police right over the border in Indiana are on the lookout for impaired drivers crossing the state line.
Even though marijuana will soon be legal in Michigan, it is never legal in any state for someone to smoke weed and then get behind the wheel.
“Statistically states that have legalized marijuana have an increase in fatal crashes,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police. “That is definitely one thing I hope doesn’t make its way south here to Indiana cause we don’t want fatal crashes to begin with and we definitely don’t want more.”
Sgt. Bohner isn’t the only one worried about fatal crashes.
“That’s always going to be a concern because we are so close,” said Lt. Tim Williams with the Mishawaka Police Department. “And I’m on a FACT team, so I’m concerned our call outs for the Fatal Alcohol Crash Team are going to go up.”
There are four traffic safety blitzes a year, the next one begins Dec. 13 and even though marijuana will be legal just over the state line, officers want to warn about the effects of on the body.
“When it comes to marijuana in driver’s education, we teach young drivers that a person that smokes a marijuana joint and has two 12-ounce beers is the equivalent to a person drinking six 12-ounce beers,” Williams said.
And that they will be actively checking for all types of impairment at checkpoints and stops.
“Marijuana is going to slow down your reflexes,” Williams said. “It’s going to give you issues with your balance and you’re not going to be able to judge distance and speed very well.”
There will be sobriety checkpoints and officers hope that this effort makes everyone think twice before driving under the influence.
“The bottom line is it’s not about the ticket, it’s not about the arrests, it’s about saving lives,” Williams said.
