Three inmates at a federal detention center in Michigan have been indicted in the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate convicted of leading a child pornography ring.
A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday charges 39-year-old Alex Castro, 38-year-old Jason Kechego and 39-year-old Adam Wright with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and assault with intent to murder in a January attack at the Milan detention center that killed 40-year-old Christian Maire of Binghamton, New York. Wright also was charged with assaulting and resisting a law enforcement officer.
Maire had been sentenced in December to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.
The center is about 50 miles southwest of Detroit.
