Michiganders can begin filing their state individual income tax returns on Jan. 24.
All returns must be filed by April 18 and can be filed online, with a tax professional, or by mail.
“Taxpayers who rush to file without all the necessary paperwork will need to file an amended return later. State income tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review,” the Michigan Department of Treasury said.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.