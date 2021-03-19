The state of Michigan has extended the filing deadline for individual annual tax returns. They are now due by May 17.
The filing deadline comes after the Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to the same date.
“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order. I am grateful for the money going out to Michiganders under the American Rescue Plan and proud of the state-level pandemic relief we’ve delivered to families and small businesses. Together, we’ll build our economy back better.”
“Taxpayers are trying to understand how the federal stimulus and the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their taxes,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We are continuously evaluating how we can assist taxpayers. Changing the state’s filing and payment deadlines can help individuals figure out their next steps as we navigate these extraordinary times.”
Induvial taxpayers who need additional time to file can request an extension to Oct. 15. First quarter estimates for the 2021 tax year remain due on April 15 because the extension is limited to 2020 taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.