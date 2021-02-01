After months of restrictions due to the pandemic, bars and restaurants have been struggling.
Many are barely holding on while they wait for COVID-19 cases to ease up, and now the wait is over.
The indoor dining ban in Michigan lifted on Monday, Feb. 1.
Bars and restaurants are allowed 25 percent indoor capacity, up to 100 people, and have a 10 p.m. curfew.
These businesses will also need to collect contact information from their patrons for contact tracing purposes.
Patrons must be masked at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.
Tables must be 6 feet apart with no more than six people per table.
The epidemic order that takes effect on Monday also allows concessions at casinos, movie theaters, and stadiums.
“I’m feeling good that we’re getting it going in the right direction,” said Greg “Ryno” Rynearson, co-owner of Cops and Doughnuts in Bay City. “I don’t think that the 25 percent is good, we need to be a 50 percent or higher. For us, it’s not quite as bad but for some of these bars and restaurants to go with 25 percent that’s just not gonna work for them.”
Cops and Doughnuts locations weren't significantly affected by the ban; they mostly receive take-out order.
However, across the river at Uptown Grill, indoor dining is more critical.
“It’s been very tough because it’s like living on eggshells,” said Vincent Stuart, Uptown Grill owner. “You don’ know when it’s gonna be, when to get prepared, when not. It hurts anywhere from the staff to the delivery guys, to anybody that’s in the restaurant or bar business.”
For some places, indoor dining is more than just a night out, it’s a way to socialize.
“We have a lot of elderly come in and they don’t have any other family,” Rynearson said. “They’re missing out on that and everything. So the one thing we joke about and have fun with it, we truly are a mental health division. People need that contact with other humans and other people, and that’s the way we look at ourselves, we’re doing good mental health work.”
For the Uptown Grill, it’s a “might as well” mentality.
“If you don’t reopen and you wait, it’s like waiting for that perfect day that may never come right now, so this 25 percent, you really don’t know how long it’s gonna be, it could just be one day it could be months, you just don’ know," Stuart said. "So you just have to open and go for the best of it.”
