The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. made its way to Michigan.
The first case in the state was identified in Washtenaw County on Jan. 16. by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease specialist at the Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine said it’s common for strains like this to develop.
"Mutations and variants are common. This is not new for coronavirus," Haddad said.
Michigan is now one of at least 16 states where this variant has been found. What separates B.1.1.7. from the initial coronavirus is how contagious it is.
"It's maybe 1.5, a time and a half more infectious than coronavirus," Haddad said.
According to Haddad, the current vaccinations should still protect against this strain. He does believe people should fear how transmissible it is.
"In the fact that it is more transmissible, yes, but from the fact that we believe that vaccines will work, from that perspective, I do not think we should be worried," Haddad said.
Haddad said this new variant does not come with any new ways to protect yourself but emphasizes the best way to stay safe is to wear a mask correctly.
"We're sick and tired of masks. I've said this before, but we need to stick with them. This is a very simple and effective means of preventing transmission," Haddad said.
The woman in Washtenaw County who tested positive with variant B.1.1.7. recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where she became infected.
She and her close contacts are in quarantine.
