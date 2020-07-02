It’s the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases Michigan has seen since late May.
For the past month, daily numbers have stayed around two and three hundred new positive cases.
“Every increase would worry me,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad of Central Michigan University Health. “And that’s why we need to be consistent and reliable with our message of prevention.”
Haddad is a professor of infectious disease at CMU. He says while today’s spike is alarming, we’ll need to closely monitor the data over the next few days to see if this rise is just a one day anomaly or a worrisome new trend.
“I think it could be. I think we could make that deduction if we continue seeing a rise. I hope we won’t. In Michigan, I think we were wise with how this was handled,” said Haddad when asked if this was a sign we reopened too quickly.
Haddad says people have become more lax with their social distancing, masks and preventative measures.
“We need to take this seriously and exercise what we’re being told,” said Haddad. “What we are being told is based on science.
That science is masks will limit the spread of the virus. Wearing one shouldn’t be a political issue.
“Let this not be a dividing issue,” said Haddad. “But a unifying issue for us as a nation.”
