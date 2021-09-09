Michigan has been seeing a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the past couple months.
The state has seen nearly 21,000 breakthrough cases and that number continues to rise.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad from the Central Michigan University College of Medicine is emphasizing the importance of the vaccine as breakthrough cases are on the rise.
"I just had a patient in the hospital who was a breakthrough case. She's my patient and I know her well. If she had not been vaccinated, she would have died. And I know she is now at home because she is vaccinated," Haddad said.
The Saginaw County Health Department reports 355 breakthrough cases from Jan. 25 to the end of August. The month of August alone accounts for 45 percent of those breakthrough infections.
"The vaccine works a bit less on the delta variant, some of our patients have more conditions that make them more vulnerable to get an infection and remember also the amount of the virus circulating in a community has to do also with the risk of a breakthrough infection," Haddad said.
All those factors work together to create a perfect storm for a breakthrough infection.
"One in 5,000 vaccinated individuals or so can get a breakthrough infection. So yes, we are hearing about it because there are a lot of cases," Haddad said.
If residents can still get COVID-19 while fully vaccinated, why get the shot?
"The vaccination itself protects individuals by decreasing the rate of severe disease by at least five times, and the rate of hospitalization by at least 30 times," Haddad said.
The vaccination not only protects the individual, but the community as well. Dr. Haddad says the vaccine significantly decreases the virus' ability to mutate, preventing another, more dangerous variant from surfacing.
"Get vaccinated people, don't listen to conspiracy theorists, we know that the vaccine works and is effective and safe," Haddad said.
