Gladwin County Emergency Management released important information for residents impacted by the historic flooding last month.
Residents who are experiencing well issues since the flood, or have had their wells flooded, should follow the following guidelines:
- Test your well for contaminants. Contact the Health Department at 989-426-9431 ext#1330 regarding test information or well permits.
- If you are experiencing well issues since the flood, contact a LICENSED well driller.
- Residents (Homesteaders) that may need financial assistance for well issues can contact MidMichigan Community Action to see if you qualify at 989-426-2801.
- Any further questions or concerns regarding wells can be directed to EGLE Environmental Assessment Center at 1-800-662-9278
- Citizens concerned or have questions about well contractor recommendations should call Dave DeYoung 517-388-3655 or DEYOUNGD@michigan.gov
The emergency management team also warned residents to avoid the lake beds as they are unsafe and may cause injury.
Finally, there are three debris and distribution centers open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off debris from flood damaged properties in the county. They are as follows:
- Billings Township Wastewater Treatment Plant
- Entrance on Pinconning Road, Billings Township
- Billings Township Park
Sacred Heart Activity Center
- Wieman Road, Billings Township (Near Cell Tower)
- 402 N. Silverleaf, Gladwin
