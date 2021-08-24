If the US House of Representatives advances the $3.5 Trillion infrastructure deal, there could be big benefits for mid-Michigan families.
Congressman Dan Kildee, the chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus, said the bill would make a difference.
“We have cities that have aging infrastructure. Flint's a good example. The Flint water crisis is an example of what happens when we fail to reinvest in infrastructure,” Kildee said. “So, the hope is, that this legislation, when it's enacted, will prevent those sorts of catastrophic failures. So, to me what this does is it gives us a chance as a series of communities that in a lot of periods of economic growth have been left behind, it gives us a chance to have 21st century infrastructure so that we can compete for the jobs of the next generation."
Kildee said if the bill is not passed, it will be detrimental for mid-Michigan because of economics.
“I think this is one of those instances where democrats and republicans need to put our differences aside and realize that our national interest is that we come together, even if we don't like everything in this bill, we come together and we take a big step forward together,” Kildee said.
Kildee said because of the commitment that was made today, there will be a vote on the bill no later than September 27.
“The new budget goes into effect October 1. So, we have actually until the end of September to get it done,” Kildee said.
