Ingham County is reducing restaurant capacities as the number of COVID-19 cases connected to an East Lansing bar climb pass 100.
An emergency order was issued by the county to reduce restaurant capacity to 50 percent or 75 people, whichever is less.
An executive order by the Governor already limits restaurants statewide to 50 percent of their capacity but doesn’t have the 75-person limit. The order is to limit the number of people specifically in large-capacity restaurants.
“Large crowds are difficult to control,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”
Cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub have reached 107, with 95 of those cases being contracted directly from Harper’s and another 12 people who were infected by exposure to someone who was at Harper’s.
Of the 95 primary cases, 59 people are from Ingham County with others being from Clinton, Oakland, Wayne, St. Clair, Macomb, Eaton, Shiawassee, Livingston, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Berrien and Calhoun counties.
Cases linked to Harper’s have been in people between 16 and 28 with a median age being 21.
No one has been hospitalized and most have had mild symptoms, including 28 people being asymptomatic.
40 percent of the people infected are Michigan State University Students or recent graduates.
Anyone who was at Harper’s between June 12 and 20 is asked get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days.
