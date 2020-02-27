An initiative to bring clean water to Flint is set to take effect in the coming days because of a nonprofit organization called the National Clean Water Collective.
"The National Clean Water Collective is something that Syrah Scott, myself and other people started during the water crisis," said Calvin McQueen of the National Clean Water Collective.
McQueen said their goal is to deploy a new water filtration system into five community centers and churches throughout Flint starting next week.
In an effort to bring safe, drinkable water to members of the community who have gone through the water crisis.
"We're showing the people in this area that we can combat this, the bottled water is good, but it's only a bandaid," said McQueen.
"It's very simple, we filter the lead out of the water, and in doing so, we don't create another contaminant called legionella," said Steven Christiansen, a lead engineer who said this water filtration system has gone through extensive testing by the D.E.Q. to reduce over 99% of lead and other harmful toxins.
For McQueen, the project is not only about bringing clean water to Flint's people, but also about rebuilding trust between the citizens and their city.
"The communities are hurting right now because of bad weather, and the city is doing what it can right now, but we need more done."
