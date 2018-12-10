Saginaw Township Police are on the scene of an injury accident at Seidel and North Center Road.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10.
One person was hurt, but police have not said how badly they were injured.
Police said children involved in the crash, but they sustained minor injuries.
