One person was injured after two semis collided in Farwell in Clare County on Thursday.
It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Corning Street.
A 2014 Freightliner van, driven by 44-year-old Rowlan Hurt of Kentwood, was heading south on Corning Street when it disregarded a stop sign and drove into the path of a 2008 Freightliner tractor trailer, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.
The tractor trailer was driven by 25-year-old Dilland Guilbeau, of Lafayette.
Guilbeau's trailer collided into the side of the van, the sheriff's office said.
The collision caused the van to collide with a power pole and the tractor trailer to jackknife, the sheriff's office said.
Hurt sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Guilbeau was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
