An injured bald eagle was rescued in Tuscola County on Friday.
The bird of prey suffered an injury to the tip of its wing and was discovered by Peggy Pelkey and her son-in-law in a field in Fairgrove.
The Wildlife Recovery Association in Shepherd took in the injured eagle.
Barb Rogers from the association said the eagle underwent a successful surgery to the fractured wing and is hopeful it will make a recovery.
Rogers said it was the exact type of injury that is the result of an eagle colliding with a high voltage transmission line.
Rogers is currently trying to stop what she says are high voltage lines from being placed through the wetland in the WRA’s sanctuary.
The WRA is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization promoting the protection of wild raptors such as hawks, owls, eagles and falcon. The organization was incorporated in 1979.
Rogers says International Transmission Company (ITC) has proposed the high voltage through the wetland which she said is in direct line of the daily flight path of the sanctuary’s resident bald eagles. She said the wetland is also home to many waterfowl and species of heron and cranes.
Rogers is hoping to raise $100,000 through a GOFUNDME https://gofund.me/fb575099 page to pay for legal fees in what she says is an effort to save the wetland.
You can learn more about ITC’s projects: https://www.itc-holdings.com/projects-and-initiatives/view-all
