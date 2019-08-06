An injured bald eagle was rescued in Huron County on Monday.
The bird was found in a field driveway on Grassmere Road, north of M-142 in Oliver Township about 7 a.m.
A resident, Nehemiah Messing, found the eagle and helped Huron County Sheriff's Sgt. James Hunt catch the bird, the sheriff's office said.
The bird was taken to the Hunt's house until it could be taken to a bird rescue Tuesday morning.
It is unclear how the eagle was injured.
