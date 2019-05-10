A crash on US-10 left three people injured and investigators removing cows that had broken through a nearby fence.
On Thursday, May 9, Clare County Dispatch received several calls about a two-car accident involving a semi on westbound US-10 just west of Grant Avenue in Grant Township.
According to officials, deputies responded and located a 2018 Ford Escape underneath the rear of the semi-trailer, along with a 2006 Chevy Impala with heavy front-end damage.
A 28-year-old man from Cadillac was driving the semi. Officials said he wasn’t injured in the crash.
An 80-year-old man and his wife were in the Ford. Police said they both had serious injuries.
Police said a 21-year-old man from Midland occupied the Chevy. He was also injured in the crash.
Officials said traffic had been stopped on US-10 to remove some cows that had broken through a fence and were grazing in the median.
According to a witness and the investigation, the Ford was stopped behind the semi when the Chevy approached but did not stop, hitting the back of the Ford and driving it into the back of the semi.
The driver of the Chevy was cited for the accident.
All three people injured were taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment.
