Three people were injured in a crash on Gratiot Road in Saginaw Township Monday afternoon.
Crews responded to the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gratiot Road and St. Andrews Road.
A 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Gratiot when it crossed into the westbound lanes, striking a 2016 Volkswagen SUV, Saginaw Township Police said.
Police do not know why the pickup crossed into the westbound lanes.
The driver of the pickup was extricated from the truck and transported to the hospital for serious injuries, police said.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were also transported to the hospital, but they received less serious injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
