Four people are recovering after a small plane crash in Fremont Township Saturday morning.
Multiple crews responded to Spencer and Fordney Road just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Authorities say the pilot, Peter Mainprize, tried to land the plane on the road but one of the wings caught a power line causing it to overturn.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said the Cessna 185 left Flint on a flight to Beaver Island when it experienced engine trouble.
Federspiel said all four people aboard were adults and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Along with Mainprize, passengers Cindi Mainprize, Pamela Diment-Flores, and Christopher Flores were transported to Flint Hurley Hospital with bumps and bruises.
