Two people were injured in a crash in Sanilac County Wednesday afternoon.
It happened about 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of S. Lakeshore Road and Sheridan Line Road in Worth Township.
A 73-year-old woman from Lexington was driving a 2006 Cadillac SRX northbound into Lexington in the southbound lane, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
A 31-year-old woman from Applegate was traveling southbound on S. Lakeshore Road and attempted to avoid the collision, but her vehicle was struck, the sheriff's office said.
Both vehicles received extensive damage.
The two drivers were treated on scene and transported to Port Huron McLaren Hospital.
The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by Lexington Fire Rescue and Croswell Police.
