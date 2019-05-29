Four Mid-Michigan residents were involved in an accident after one car failed to stop at a stop sign.
About 11:40 a.m. on May 29, Sanilac Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding an accident involving two cars in Flynn Township.
During the investigation, deputies determined a 29-year-old female from Saginaw and a 30-year-old female passenger were heading north on Shepard Road. Deputies said they were in a 2014 GMC Acadia.
According to officials, the driver of the Acadia failed to stop at the intersection of W. Peck Road and Shepard causing it to hit a 2013 Ford F-150.
The F-150 was occupied by a 70-year-old male and a 71-year-old female, both from Greenwood, Michigan.
The occupants of both vehicles were treated on the scene then transported to separate hospitals. The occupants of the Acadia were taken to Lapeer McLaren Hospital, and the occupants of the F-150 were taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital.
Deputies said all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and airbags were deployed. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The accident remains under investigation and names are being withheld pending charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.